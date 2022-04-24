ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Business & Finance

e-Pay Punjab collects over Rs80bn tax revenue

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The e-Pay Punjab, an online payment solution and a joint initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Finance Department, has collected over Rs 80 billion tax revenue through 15 million transactions to date.

This was informed during a progress review meeting that was chaired by PITB Chairman Asif Balal Lodhi, said a PITB spokesperson on Saturday

While addressing the meeting, the PITB Chairman said that e-pay Punjab continues to facilitate the citizens by enabling them to pay taxes online through a number of payment channels.

“Automation of online tax payment system through e-Pay Punjab has made government collections easier by making the payments process prompt and hassle-free,” he added.

In the meeting, it was informed that e-Pay Punjab app has been downloaded by over 1 million citizens, which offers online payments of 23 taxes/levies for 10 different departments. The app has so far collected total revenue of Rs 50.77 billion in lieu of sales tax, Rs 11.4 billion as token tax, Rs 9 billion as property tax and around Rs 3.6 billion as traffic challans.

It may be mentioned that e-Pay Punjab’s integration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all scheduled banks through 1-Link network makes it a secure and reliable payment channel.

Having more than 1.9 million downloads, ePay Punjab application generates a unique PSID number that is accepted by banks across Pakistan along with their respective channels, including internet and mobile banking, ATM and over the counter (OTC) physical branch visits.

