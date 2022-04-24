SSGC emergency maintenance shutdown notice

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that gas supply in SITE and adjoining areas will be suspended during the maintenance work on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

According to a statement, SSGC’s emergency maintenance which was scheduled for April 20, 2022 was rescheduled due to technical reasons. Now it will take place from 5am till 5pm on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Gas supply will be suspended in SITE and adjoining areas during the maintenance work for avoiding emergency gas shortages.

