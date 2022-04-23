ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
PM Shehbaz says Balochistan's development among top priorities

  • Premier says govt will work hard for collective uplift of the entire province
APP 23 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the development of Balochistan province was among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister said that the talented manpower of the province had been a precious asset for the country and directed concerned authorities to ensure monitoring of the ongoing uplift projects in the province.

PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting to review the administrative situation of the province.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood and Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Israr Tareen, Acting Governor Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers and relevant authorities attended the meeting.

PM condemns attack on security forces in Balochistan

The chief secretary gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the ongoing development projects and the law and order situation.

The prime minister was apprised that a huge chunk of the population in the province was living below the poverty line due to a lack of employment opportunities.

The participants of the meeting presented various proposals and suggested that the premier announce a comprehensive development package for the province.

The proposals also pertained to the promotion of tourism around the coastal highway, and the establishment of professional training institutions for imparting education and training to the local manpower.

The prime minister opined that through off-the-grid projects, the power shortage problem in the province could be resolved and assured that he would not rest till the province was brought at par with the rest of the provinces in terms of development.

PM Shehbaz also sought the cooperation of the provincial cabinet as it would ensure the implementation of the projects.

He said the people of Balochistan had rights over the natural resources, adding that he would also relaunch the stipend programme for the students of the province.

He said that his government will work hard for the collective uplift of the whole province, especially its backward areas.

