World

Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine

LONDON: Russia’s top state investigative body said on Saturday it was looking into a Russian media report alleging...
Reuters 23 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Russia's top state investigative body said on Saturday it was looking into a Russian media report alleging that sabotage experts from Britain's SAS special forces have been deployed to western Ukraine.

The Special Air Service is an elite military force trained to conduct special operations, surveillance and counter-terrorism. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday quoted a Russian security source as saying about 20 SAS members had been sent to the Lviv region.

In a statement, the Investigative Committee said it would follow up the report that they had been sent in "to assist the Ukrainian special services in organizing sabotage on the territory of Ukraine".

Five dead in Russian strike on Odessa: Ukrainian presidency

The British Ministry of Defence had no immediate comment on the Russian investigation in response to a Reuters request.

Britain said it sent military trainers to Ukraine earlier this year to instruct local forces in using anti-tank weapons but the British government said on Feb. 17 - a week before Russia's invasion - that it had pulled out all troops except those needed to protect its ambassador.

It was not clear what steps the Investigative Committee planned to take in response to any SAS involvement in Ukraine.

Russia has resumed offensive against Ukrainian forces in Mariupol’s Azovstal: Ukrainian official

But the fact of the investigation into the possible presence of forces from a NATO country is significant, given that Russia has issued warnings to the West not to get in the way of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russian military Russian troops Russian invasion Russia Ukraine crisis SAS special forces

