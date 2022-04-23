ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA): Over 200 mourning processions to be taken out in Punjab

Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Over 33,000 police personnel, including volunteers, have been deployed in field to ensure security of 868 Majalis and 234 mourning processions which would be taken out across Punjab today (Saturday) on account of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A).

A police spokesperson said that 396 gazetted officers, 634 inspectors, 1,305 sub-inspectors, 2,176 ASIs, 1,442 head constables, 18,861 constables, 2,649 national volunteers, 267 special police officers, 3,953 male and 1317 female volunteers will be deputed in field for security duties.

He said the main mourning procession in the provincial capital would be taken out from Mubarak Haveli and will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah for which over 5,000 security personnel including 10 SPs, 25 SDPOs, 80 SHOs, 374 upper subordinates and 208 ladies police will be deployed.

The spokesperson said that control rooms one at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the other at the deputy commissioner’s office have been set up to ensure round-the-clock monitoring. He said that complete lighting on the routes of procession and at Majalis have been arranged in collaboration with the district administration and the presence of ambulance and rescue teams will be ensured at these places for emergencies.

Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all available resources would be utilized to provide a three-tier security cover to the processions and Majalis on the account of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A) in Punjab. He directed the RPOs and DPOs to personally supervise security arrangements.

“During security arrangements, police teams should maintain a close coordination with Special Branch, CTD and other law enforcement agencies and there should be no delay in taking strict legal action against display of weapons, violation of loudspeaker act or attempt to breach the peace,” he instructed.

