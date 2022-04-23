Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday witnessed a sizeable fall on the local market, traders said.

Declining by Rs800, gold was traded for Rs132,700 per tola and Rs113,769 per 10 grams, down by Rs686.

On the world market, prices of the yellow metal was quoted for $1933 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1520 per tola and Rs1303.15 per 10 grams, traders said.

