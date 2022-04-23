PIA acquires latest A320 flight simulator

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has acquired a full reality A320 simulator, which is the first in the region.

According to the details, the simulator has been acquired from a UK-based company, L3 Harris, and it has been installed at PIA Training Centre.

The new Reality Seven Full Flight Simulator supplied by L3 Harris is the first of its kind simulator in Pakistan and will give the airline’s pilots the highest-quality training, a PIA spokesman said.

The vision and aviation expertise of CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has led to the acquisition of the much-awaited latest technology A320 flight simulator, keeping in view the present and future needs of PIA. The prime objective is to save costs incurred on training PIA Crew and also to create additional revenue inflows for the airline by giving training to Crew of other airlines of Pakistan and foreign airlines, as well.

PIA previously used to get training of pilots of A320 aircraft in Bangkok, Thailand, and other countries at very high costs and also payments in foreign currencies. The airline will now have foreign currency inflows. The A320 aircraft is widely used by PIA and other airlines in the region and its numbers are increasing, a PIA spokesman added.

Meanwhile, CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated PIA officials on the commencement of installation work at the Training Centre and instructed the officials to complete the installation within the shortest time period for maximum utilization.

He said that the simulator building complex offers lesser rates in the region than others for training on the upgraded B777 simulator, which is at par with international standards; this new simulator would bring in additional revenue by offering training to other airlines crew apart from training to PIA crew at low costs.

The A320 flight simulator will be used for the training of more than 400 pilots. He further said that there is great demand for training on the A320 Flight simulator as A320 is being regarded as a narrow body economical fuel-efficient aircraft being utilized the world over and also in this region. With the commencement of training, it is expected that PIA will break even on the capital expenditure in the next five years. The Simulator Training Complex imparts training to PIA cockpit crew as well as of other airlines at the most competitive prices and flexible schedules. The Training Centre is adjacent to PIA Hotel thereby providing security, convenience, and affordable stay.

The new flight simulator addition, Reality Seven Full Flight Simulator supplied by L3Harris is the first of its kind simulator in Pakistan and will significantly enhance PIA's in-house pilot training capabilities.

