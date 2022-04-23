ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA acquires latest A320 flight simulator

Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has acquired a full reality A320 simulator, which is the first in the region.

According to the details, the simulator has been acquired from a UK-based company, L3 Harris, and it has been installed at PIA Training Centre.

The new Reality Seven Full Flight Simulator supplied by L3 Harris is the first of its kind simulator in Pakistan and will give the airline’s pilots the highest-quality training, a PIA spokesman said.

The vision and aviation expertise of CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has led to the acquisition of the much-awaited latest technology A320 flight simulator, keeping in view the present and future needs of PIA. The prime objective is to save costs incurred on training PIA Crew and also to create additional revenue inflows for the airline by giving training to Crew of other airlines of Pakistan and foreign airlines, as well.

PIA previously used to get training of pilots of A320 aircraft in Bangkok, Thailand, and other countries at very high costs and also payments in foreign currencies. The airline will now have foreign currency inflows. The A320 aircraft is widely used by PIA and other airlines in the region and its numbers are increasing, a PIA spokesman added.

Meanwhile, CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated PIA officials on the commencement of installation work at the Training Centre and instructed the officials to complete the installation within the shortest time period for maximum utilization.

He said that the simulator building complex offers lesser rates in the region than others for training on the upgraded B777 simulator, which is at par with international standards; this new simulator would bring in additional revenue by offering training to other airlines crew apart from training to PIA crew at low costs.

The A320 flight simulator will be used for the training of more than 400 pilots. He further said that there is great demand for training on the A320 Flight simulator as A320 is being regarded as a narrow body economical fuel-efficient aircraft being utilized the world over and also in this region. With the commencement of training, it is expected that PIA will break even on the capital expenditure in the next five years. The Simulator Training Complex imparts training to PIA cockpit crew as well as of other airlines at the most competitive prices and flexible schedules. The Training Centre is adjacent to PIA Hotel thereby providing security, convenience, and affordable stay.

The new flight simulator addition, Reality Seven Full Flight Simulator supplied by L3Harris is the first of its kind simulator in Pakistan and will significantly enhance PIA’s in-house pilot training capabilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik PIA Training Centre A320 aircraft

Comments

1000 characters

PIA acquires latest A320 flight simulator

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Read more stories