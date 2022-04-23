Consul General of Italy hosts Iftar-dinner

KARACHI: The Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella and wife, Antonella Bartolomucci hosted an Iftar dinner in Karachi. The event was organised for the Muslims and non-Muslims residing in Karachi including government officials, religious clerics and local dignitaries to commemorate the holy month of Ramazan and promote inter-faith harmony.

Danilo Giurdanella gave a welcome speech to all the guests and thanked them for taking out time during the holy month of Ramazan. He shared that it is a great experience to observe fasting during the holy month. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome has a tradition of hosting an annual Iftar and I thought it would be a great initiative to host one in Karachi. I hope the tradition will continue in Karachi for years to come.

The Consul General of Italy paid homage to Bilquis Edhi, a great philanthropist, who devoted her life to the noble cause of serving humanity together with her husband. It is an irreparable loss for the entire nation. This year, Bilquis Edhi was selected for the President of Italy award, ‘the Order of the Star’ by the Government of Italy for her invaluable contribution in uplifting the underprivileged. Not many of you know, that Edhi Foundation was generous to extend a donation for the victims in Italy greatly affected by the first wave of the Covid pandemic. Italy will always remember Edhi Foundation for its compassion and generosity and looks forward to greater cooperation in the field of humanitarian services. The guests present also offered fateha for the departed soul.

