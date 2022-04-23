ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Apr 23, 2022
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.667 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,910.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.258 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.558 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.418 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.650 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.403 billion), Silver (PKR 847.565 million), DJ (PKR 837.995 million), SP 500 (PKR 266.953 million), Platinum (PKR 203.207 million), Copper (PKR 129.456 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 92.767 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 16 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 20.772 million were traded.

PMEX NSDQ100 COTS/FX PMEX daily trading report

