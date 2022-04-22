ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says Kyiv refusing to allow Mariupol troops to surrender

AFP 22 Apr, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Kyiv of refusing to allow Ukrainian troops to surrender in the besieged port city of Mariupol, as he spoke to EU chief Charles Michel.

"All servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, militants of the national battalions and foreign mercenaries who laid down their arms are guaranteed life, decent treatment in accordance with international law, and the provision of quality medical care," Putin told the European Council President, the Kremlin said.

"But the Kyiv regime is not allowing for this opportunity to be used."

Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite leaving defenders holed up

Ukraine says hundreds of its forces and civilians are holed up inside the sprawling Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and Kyiv has repeatedly called for a ceasefire to allow women, children and the elderly to safely exit the shattered city.

During what the Kremlin called "lengthy" phone talks with Michel, Putin also said that "numerous war crimes" of Ukrainian forces have been ignored.

Putin denounced "the irresponsible statements of EU representatives about the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine militarily," the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin did not provide details, but Putin appeared to be referring to a statement on Twitter by European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell, who said that "this war will be won on the battlefield."

Putin also urged Brussels to pressure Ukrainian forces into halting "mass" attacks on settlements in eastern Ukraine and other "crude violations" of international humanitarian law.

Ukraine says first civilians killed in Lviv, Mariupol holds out

The Russian leader accused leaders of most EU countries of encouraging "open Russophobia" in culture and sport.

The Kremlin reiterated that a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky depended on the results of ongoing talks and accused Kyiv of being inconsistent and "not ready to look for mutually acceptable solutions."

President Vladimir Putin Russian military Russian invasion Russian attack Mariupol

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says Kyiv refusing to allow Mariupol troops to surrender

Rupee's losing streak ends, currency appreciates 0.14% against USD

Elections to be held after govt completes its tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

KSE-100 suffers fifth-successive fall, closes near 45,550

Blast tears through mosque in northern Afghan city Kunduz, killing 33

Global LNG: Asia prices down on soft demand, further downside seen limited

5G networks: World Bank for cautious implementation of new IoT regulation

Oil falls on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown

Pakistan values its relations with the European Union: PM Shehbaz

President Alvi administers oath to more members of PM Shehbaz's cabinet

Ilhan Omar not visiting Pakistan on govt sponsored travel: US

Read more stories