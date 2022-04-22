ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Yellen says lowering US tariffs on Chinese goods ‘worth considering’

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said it was worth considering taking steps to lower US tariffs on Chinese goods given the “desirable effects” such a move could have on lowering US inflation.

“We want to do everything that we can to lower inflation,” Yellen told Bloomberg TV, citing steps by President Joe Biden to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and moves to address supply chain disruptions.

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

Cutting tariffs was also “worth considering,” she said, adding, “There would be some desirable effects. It’s something we’re looking at.”

