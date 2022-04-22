ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
World

Le Pen draws on anger I have failed to quell: Macron

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking re-election on Sunday, has acknowledged his failure to quell some of the anger felt in the country and which his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was using to drive her campaign.

Two days before the vote, the centrist, pro-European incumbent leads his anti-immigration, eurosceptic challenger in opinion polls by about 10 points.

But a likely high level of abstention and anger with some of Macron’s policies - and his sometimes abrasive style - mean his re-election is no done deal.

“She has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want,” Macron told France Inter radio on Friday, speaking of his rival.

He added: “The far-right lives on fears and resentment.”

Macron, Le Pen back on campaign trail after heated debate

Three separate surveys published on Thursday after a tense TV debate showed Macron’s score either stable or slightly rising to reach between 55.5% and 57.5%.

But they also put the turnout rate at between 72% and 74%, which would be the lowest for a presidential run-off since 1969.

This and a certain degree of voter indecision ahead of Sunday mean a surprise Le Pen win similar to events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president cannot entirely be ruled out.

Le Pen, whose policies include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, giving French nationals priority on jobs and benefits, and limiting Europe’s rules on cross-border travel, says Macron embodies an elitism that has failed ordinary people.

“He does not like the French,” she told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

Saying she had the common sense of a mother, Le Pen slammed Marcon’s perceived arrogance in the TV debate, accusing him of disdain - towards her and towards voters.

“His mandate has been a succession of humiliating comments,” she said.

elections Emmanuel Macron Marine le Pen

