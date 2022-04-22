Ilhan Omar not visiting Pakistan on govt sponsored travel: US

The United States has said that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Pakistan is not "Washington sponsored travel".

"Congresswoman Ilhan Omar met with Imran Khan in Islamabad. It was kind of an hour-long meeting. Close associates of Khan claim that United States trying to clear the air with Khan. Is it true that Ilhan Omar is representing Biden government there in Islamabad?" US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked during a press briefing.

"Well, as I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US Government-sponsored travel, so I’d need to refer you to her office for questions on her travel," Price replied.

Battle against Islamophobia: US Congresswoman lauds services of PTI chief

His statement comes as Omar, a Somali American who belongs to President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, is on a visit to Pakistan. On Wednesday, Omar met former PM Khan at Bani Gala and discussed Islamophobia among other issues.

The visit comes in the wake of the ouster of Khan as prime minister. Khan has repeatedly said his removal was part of a "foreign conspirarcy" in which the US played a role.

Meanwhile, Omar said the services of Khan for eradication of Islamophobia are second to none and that voices are being raised against the issue from all over the world, adding that a draft legislation to curb Islamophobia is being brought to the US Congress.

She underscored the need to end the religious persecution, especially against the Muslims all over the world, saying the religious discrimination must come to an end.

Omar will stay in Pakistan till April 24.