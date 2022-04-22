ANL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.23%)
UK signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

Reuters Updated 22 Apr, 2022

AHMEDABAD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for this year clinching a free-trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds.

Speaking on the plane on his way to the world’s second-most populous country, Johnson signalled he was ready to be more accommodating on an issue that could have stalled the talks.

“I have always been in favour of talented people coming to this country,” Johnson told reporters. “We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people in our economy and we need to have a progressive approach and we will.”

UK’s Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties on visit

Britain has made getting a trade deal with India one of its post-Brexit priorities as ministers, free from the European Union’s common trade policy, look to gear policy towards faster-growing economies around the Indo-Pacific region.

India wants greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain. Any trade deal will likely be contingent on relaxing rules and lowering of fees for Indian students and professionals going to the country. India and former colonial power Britain already share strong trade ties, and more than a million people of Indian origin live in Britain after decades of migration. Britain wants to tap into the wealth of India’s middle classes and their appetite for premium British products such as Scotch whisky.

