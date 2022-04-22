84th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed

LAHORE: Glowing tributes were paid to great poet philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as his 84th death anniversary was marked on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered ‘fateha.’ The governor also offered special prayers for the development, prosperity and stability of the country and the nation.

Senator Waleed Iqbal, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Brigadier Ejaz Shah (retd), Senator Shehzad Wasim, MNA Amir Kayani and Dr Shahid Khan were also present on the occasion.

The governor while talking on the occasion said that ‘khudi’ among Muslims can be awakened by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that Allama Iqbal gave the message of self (Khudi) to the nation. He said, “Imran Khan has done the political training of PTI workers on the thoughts and philosophy of Allama Iqbal.”

Allama Iqbal died on 21st April 1938 due to an acute throat infection that lasted for long till his death. The political, literary and cultural organisations arranged programs in connection with the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022