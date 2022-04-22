ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
BankIslami organises tree- plantation drive

Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: BankIslami has organised a tree plantation drive consecutively for the fourth time, in an effort to rehabilitate forests and conserve the soil, under their campaign “Plant a Hope IV” to commemorate the Earth Day.

The Bank held numerous activities to showcase its dedication to the nation and continue setting an example for others to follow.

The activity was attended by the President and CEO of BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali, along with the bank’s senior management, and featured tree plantation activities to counter the growing threat of environmental challenges across the country.

Working as a socially responsible entity, BankIslami supports the government’s efforts to conserve the environment by organizing the country’s largest tree plantation campaigns numerous times. Environmental preservation is among the country’s most pressing concerns of today, and BankIslami is playing a fundamental role in this regard.

Commenting on the occasion, Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami has said that BankIslami believes in continued efforts to advance the objective of Pakistan’s environmental preservation progress. “We are determined to continue making efforts like these around the country, and make the nation greener, one seed at a time”, he added.

BankIslami continues to be one of the country’s most socially responsible organizations and has made important contributions to society since its inception. The bank confidently believes that tree plantation drives like its Plant a Hope IV campaign will grow into larger actions to fix the environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BankIslami tree plantation drive Earth Day Plant a Hope IV

