5G networks: World Bank for cautious implementation of new IoT regulation

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has recommended the Pakistan’s policymakers to carefully balance implementing new specific Internet of Things (IoT) regulation with creating an environment that allows IoT innovation to thrive.

Overstepping regulatory intervention is capable of stifling industry initiatives and eroding consumer benefits. On the other hand, “do nothing” or a “wait and see” approach have the potential to create risks for public safety.

In relation to the spectrum needs and the spectrum road-map for 5G IoT in Pakistan, the World Bank recommend following:(1) Align regulatory framework with global and regional development Given the global nature of 5G IoT device availability, it is in Pakistan’s interest to align itself, where possible, with global and regional developments. An optimal approach would be a regulatory framework that facilitates the development and growth of IoT, and does not impose service or technological restrictions that could hold back innovation. The European approach to IoT as articulated by the RSPG has merit given the above argument. Specifically, the RSPG concluded that inter alia:• As IoT is heterogeneous - there is no single solution for access to spectrum that fits all these possible use cases since their technical requirements differ dramatically; and

•Frequencies allocated or identified for electronic communication services (mobile networks) may be used for emerging IoT applications and services – including the 700, 800, 900, 2100 and 2600 MHz bands. These views are arguably different from those of the GSMA which are advocating for the following:

•Regulators should adopt a service/technology neutral framework to support cellular IoT services;

•Licensed spectrum has the capacity and coverage capabilities to support IoT growth. Pakistan should not restrict IoT spectrum and hence deployments solely to the MNOs. Both IoT versions (MNO as well as stand-alone) should be allowed to co-exist. The MNOs already have significant advantages, it seems that if they make the requisite investments in the necessary systems, then they will stake a strong if not unassailable market position.

(2) Utilize sub 1 GHz bands for IoT It is recommended that Pakistan utilizes the 700 MHz band for NB-IoT, post its release. The wide and deep coverage it can provide and the fact that NB-IoT chipset fully supports it, make this band a viable candidate.

In Australia, the 700 MHz band has been instrumental in extending 4G coverage to regional and remote areas of Australia that would have been economically problematic to do so otherwise. Prior to the deployment of 700 MHz, Australia’s leading provider Telstra had networks covering approximately 85 percent of population and 100,000 sq km. The use of this band in conjunction with existing and new 4G sites helped push Telstra’s 4G coverage to over 99 percent of the population and more than 1.6M sq km of Australia including NBIoT coverage.

In emerging markets such as the Philippines, the ability of 700 MHz to support NB-IoT/LTEM services is excellent given the improved coverage and lower costs.226 It is also important to emphasize that IoT encompasses a broader set of applications and use cases than those enabled by today’s mobile cellular networks. New IoT use cases will be enabled by 5G since some specific IoT functionality will be designed into 5G from the start, with features including network slicing, low energy consumption and scalability. As previously discussed, such factors may be addressed by including a requirement to support MNOs in relation to 5G spectrum, including the 700 MHz band.

The documents further maintained that the current global view is that the IoT is rapidly transforming the way individuals, enterprises and governments communicate and work. There will be a fundamental shift in lifestyles on the back of a large number of devices communicating with one another. In turn, this will collaboratively result in increased optimization and enhanced productivity. Its adoption by the agriculture sector including animal farming will be critical in the Pakistani context.

The IoT ecosystem involves interaction of telecommunications services with a range of new services and machine to machine (‘M2M’) communications. The IoT will enter into every aspect of lives and cities, as well as support all industries. According to the GSMA, the global IoT market will be worth $1.1 trillion in revenue by 2025.

By that time, the GSMA estimates that there will be more than 25 billion IoT connections driven largely by growth in the industrial IoT market.

The IoT first emerged in the 2G/3G network environment. However, the development of 4G LTE networks featuring advantages in spectral efficiency, latency and data throughput provided the initial stimulus for widespread IoT deployment. 5G provides superior transmission speed and lower latency enabling greater capacity for connected devices. The capacity of 5G networks to carry more data faster will push significant growth in IoT applications. 5G provides a range of benefits to IoT, which are not available with 4G or other technologies.

These include 5G’s ability to support a massive number of static and mobile IoT devices, which have a diverse range of speed, bandwidth and quality of service requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022