ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Asian stocks, FX cautious as investors await IMF debate for growth clues

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

BANGKOK: Indonesian and Thailand equities led the way as emerging Asian stocks made tepid gains on Thursday, supported by an overnight drop in longer-dated US Treasury yields but cautious ahead of remarks by top central bank officials on the state of the global economy.

The gains came amid a lack of regional market catalysts such as economic data, with investors left to focus on the pullback in US yields and the upcoming speeches by central bank officials as a gauge of risk appetite.

Jakarta shares rose 0.5%, while Thai stocks gained for a third straight session, advancing 0.6% to their highest since April 7.

Shares in Singapore and South Korea advanced 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while Philippine stocks dropped more than 1%.

With quickening global inflation a major concern, markets will be looking for policy clues from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and others at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) panel.

“There is some thought Powell and Lagarde will magically stabilise markets. But higher inflation remains central to the bond market,” said Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management.

“I don’t think this is a forum for Powell to announce anything new, but nonetheless, there is probably hesitancy for larger movements and in markets ahead of this IMF debate,” Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist with TD Securities, said.

Chinese shares dropped more than 2%, extending losses to a fifth session, as prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns and lingering geopolitical risks eroded investor confidence.

In contrast, Indian shares outperformed their peers in the region, with a 1.1% jump amid upbeat near-term risk appetite.

