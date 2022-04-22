ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
London’s FTSE 100 ends flat

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 pared losses to end flat on Wednesday as gains in cyclical and energy stocks countered underwhelming production updates from mining companies, while gains in airline stocks and brick maker Ibstock helped the midcap index stay afloat.

The blue-chip index ended flat, with consumer staple names Unilever, Diageo, British American Tobacco and oil majors Shell and BP among top gainers.

Countering them, mining stocks fell 5.1%, led by a 8.8% decline in Anglo American after the company lowered its production outlook due to inflation.

“The earnings season is probably the focus at the minute,” said Ian Williams, economist and strategist at Peel Hunt.

“With wage costs and raw material costs going up as well as supply chain disruptions ... the risk to earnings forecast is very much from the cost line rather than the revenue line.” BHP Group fell 2.5% after the world’s largest listed miner reported weaker-than-expected iron ore production for the March quarter due to a pandemic-related labour crunch.

Antofagasta lost 7.1% as the Chilean miner’s first-quarter copper production fell 24% year-on-year to 138,800 tonnes, hit by continued drought and lower grades.

Meanwhile, Bank of England interest rate-setter Catherine Mann said borrowing costs would probably have to rise further as consumer demand is unlikely to fall soon enough to stop businesses from pushing through price increases.

“We’re in a bit of a no man’s land currently waiting for more guidance on central bank monetary policy,” Williams said.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.4%, with Wizz Air and easyJet climbing 4.4% and 4.9%, respectively, in the wake of an upbeat outlook from US peer United Airlines.

Ibstock jumped 8.8% as the company forecast full-year performance ahead of its expectations.

Pest control services provider Rentokil Initial gained 1.8% on strong current-quarter momentum.

