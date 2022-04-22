Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 21, 2022)....
22 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 21, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32343 0.32729 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.63157 0.55414 0.63157 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.13629 1.04429 1.13629 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.67457 1.55157 1.67457 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.36886 2.25143 2.36886 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments