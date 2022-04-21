ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Rice: India, Vietnam export rates fall on rising supplies

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

Prices of rice exported from India and Vietnam dipped this week as supplies increased, although the Vietnamese market was expected to see fresh orders from China, Bangladesh, Iran and Sri Lanka in coming months.

Rates for top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety were quoted at $361 to $365 per tonne, down from last week’s $364-$368, also weighed down by a weaker rupee , which generally increases traders’ margin from overseas sales.

“Demand is good, but prices are coming down because of rupee. Supplies have also improved in the last few weeks,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $415 per tonne on Thursday, down from $420-$425 last week, amid ample domestic supplies with farmers in the Mekong Delta having harvested about 90% of their winter-spring crop.

Asia rice: Indian rates ease as supplies rise

State media reports cited the Vietnam Food Association as saying exports are expected to pick up in the coming months, with stronger demand from such markets as China, Bangladesh, Iran and Sri Lanka.

Preliminary shipping data showed 291,690 tonnes of rice is to be loaded at Ho Chi Minh City port in April, with most of it heading to the Philippines and Cuba.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices rose slightly to $410-$414 per tonne from $408-$412 two weeks ago, with traders saying that while the market saw small purchases, activity was muted overall.

The country exported 1.1 million tonnes of rice between January and February this year, up 29% from the same period last year, according to data from the commerce ministry released earlier this month.

In Bangladesh, domestic rice prices stayed elevated despite good reserves on the back of good crops and hefty imports, while the government offers subsidised grain to poor people.

Rice export rice price asia rice Prices of rice

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Rice: India, Vietnam export rates fall on rising supplies

Rupee closes near 187 after fourth straight loss against US dollar

Toshakhana gifts can not be sold for financial benefits: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Negativity persists, KSE loses another 290 points

PM Shehbaz visits North Waziristan, spends time with tribal elders

Oil rises as investors focus on lower supply from Russia, Libya

Tariq Fatemi removed as SAPM on foreign affairs one day after appointment

Pakistan receives bids as it seeks LNG for May-June

SBP-held reserves increase marginally, now stand at $10.89bn

Musk secures $46.5bn in funding for Twitter bid

Explosions in Mazar-e-Sharif, Kunduz as multiple blasts hit Afghanistan

Read more stories