Explosions in Mazar-e-Sharif, Kunduz as multiple blasts hit Afghanistan

  • Explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday kills at least 11 people
  • Separate blast causes at least 11 more casualties in Kunduz
Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

KABUL: An explosion at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday killed at least 11 people, a health official said, one of a series of blasts around the country.

A separate blast caused at least 11 more casualties in Kunduz, another northern Afghan city, according to a provincial health official.

The explosions came during Ramazan and two days after blasts tore through a high school in a predominantly Shia Hazara area in western Kabul, killing at least six.

"A blast happened in 2nd district inside a Shia mosque," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.

Zia Zendani, the spokesman for the provincial health authority, said 11 people had been killed and 32 wounded in the blast.

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Northern Afghanistan

The Shia community, a religious minority in Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by militant groups, including Islamic State.

Hospitals in Kunduz had received 11 killed or wounded people in a separate explosion, according to Najeebullah Sahel, from Kunduz's provincial health authority.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said a roadside blast had targeted a van of military mechanics in Kunduz and said school students were among the wounded. He added another roadside blast in the capital, Kabul, had wounded three, including a child.

Richard Bennett, the United Nation's Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan on human rights, condemned the blasts.

"Today more explosions rocks Afghanistan... systematic targeted attacks on crowded schools and mosques calls for immediate investigation, accountability and end to human rights violations," he said in a Tweet.

A resident of Mazar-e-Sharif said she was shopping with her sister in a nearby market when she heard a large explosion and saw smoke rising from the area around the mosque.

"The glass of the shops was broken and it was very crowded and everyone started to run," the woman, who declined to be named, said.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several attacks.

Afghanistan Kunduz Shia Hazara Shia mosque Mazar-e-Sharif

