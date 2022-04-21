ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Crypto exchange Binance curbs services in Russia

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is deactivating the accounts of its major clients in Russia, it said on Thursday, cutting back its services in the country in line with European Union sanctions.

Binance told users that Russian nationals and people living in the country, as well as companies based there, that hold crypto worth over 10,000 euros ($10,900), would be banned from making new deposits or trading.

Affected clients would however be able to withdraw funds, it said.

Accounts for Russia-linked users that have completed address checks and hold crypto worth less than 10,000 euros would remain active, Binance added.

Also read

European crypto industry steps up efforts to influence EU policy

New US sanctions for Russian bank, oligarchs, crypto miner BitRiver

In its fifth package of sanctions on Russia, the EU this month targeted digital wallets used to store, send, receive and spend cryptocurrencies, part of broader efforts to close potential loopholes that could allow Russians to move money abroad.

Binance, along with major U.S. exchanges Coinbase Global Inc and Kraken, had rejected calls from Kyiv for a total ban on Russian users after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” the country.

Binance said in March it would not “unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users’ accounts”, but that it would ensure compliance with sanctions.

It also said last month that cardholders of Russian banks subject to sanctions would not be able to use the cards on their platform and confirmed that individuals in the same category had their access restricted.

Cryptocurrency European Union sanctions Binance

Comments

1000 characters

Crypto exchange Binance curbs services in Russia

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Tariq Fatemi removed as SAPM on foreign affairs one day after appointment

SBP-held reserves increase marginally, now stand at $10.89bn

Blast hits Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan, causing multiple casualties

PM Shehbaz wants 'foolproof security' for Imran Khan

Miftah departs for Washington to hold talks with IMF

Sindh CM admits response to Dadu fire 'very slow'

JUI-F's Zahid Akram Durrani sworn in as NA deputy speaker

Oil rises as investors focus on lower supply from Russia, Libya

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Read more stories