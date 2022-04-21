ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
Apr 21, 2022
Pakistan

Tariq Fatemi removed as SAPM on foreign affairs one day after appointment

  • He will continue to serve as a special assistant but without the foreign affairs portfolio
BR Web Desk 21 Apr, 2022

A day after his appointment as special assistant on foreign affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi was removed on Thursday from the post by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Aaj News reported.

He will continue to serve as a special assistant but without the foreign affairs portfolio. Fatemi has also been granted the additional status of a minister of state.

On Wednesday, PM Sharif had appointed Fatemi as his special assistant on foreign affairs.

"The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial no. 1A of Schedule V-A of the said rules, has been pleased to appoint Syed Tariq Fatemi, as special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs, with immediate effect," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division read.

PM Shehbaz appoints Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs

Fatemi was seen in several meetings chaired by PM Shehbaz over the last week.

He also served as the special assistant for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on foreign affairs, but was removed in 2017 for his alleged role in the 'Dawn leaks' - a story published in 2016 that stated that during a National Security Committee meeting, civilian leaders had spoken to the military about Pakistan's growing diplomatic isolation for lack of action against some militant groups

Fatemi was born in Dhaka in 1944, and holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in Arts. He joined the foreign service at the age of 29 in October 1969.

His career as a diplomat spans 35 years, with a number of high-profile appointments around the world.

F Nawaz Apr 21, 2022 02:39pm
Will he just be drawing a salary then?
Bilal Arshad Apr 21, 2022 03:27pm
I know he is on payroll of some influential businessmen close to the Sharif Family. He is drawing salary privtely and serving them for his good relationships What a drama this whole system is
