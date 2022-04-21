ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,674 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI’s Dr Shahzad assumes Opposition Leader’s role in Senate

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 21 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Dr Shahzad Waseem has stepped down as Leader of the House— and assumed the role of Opposition Leader in Senate—days after his party lost majority in National Assembly that allowed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to come into power.

Waseem took over as Senate’s Leader of the House in June 2020, replacing PTI’s Shibli Faraz who was appointed as Information Minister in the government of former prime minister Imran Khan. Faraz was the former government’s first Leader of the House in Senate after it came into power in August 2018.

“I feel honoured on assuming the portfolio of Leader of the Opposition in Senate. Grateful for the trust and confidence reposed in me by @ImranKhanPTI. Will do my best to meet party’s expectations and carry forward the vision of my leader Imran Khan,” Waseem tweeted on Wednesday.

He has replaced Yousuf Raza Gillani from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as Senate’s Opposition Leader.

The new leader of the house is to be appointed by Shehbaz Sharif, the new PM.

Rule 2 (1) of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 defines Senate’s leader of the house as “prime minister or a member appointed by him to represent government and regulate government business in the Senate when the prime minister is not sitting in the house.”

Rule 16 (3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 deals with the appointment of opposition leader.

It reads, “The chairman shall declare a member as leader of the opposition having the support of majority of the members in opposition: Provided that if two or more members have equal support for the office of leader of the opposition, the member belonging to the party having largest numerical strength in the opposition to the government, shall be declared by the chairman, as leader of the opposition in the Senate.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SENATE PTI Dr Shahzad Waseem Opposition Leader of Senate

Comments

1000 characters

PTI’s Dr Shahzad assumes Opposition Leader’s role in Senate

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories