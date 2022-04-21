ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
Battle against Islamophobia: US Congresswoman lauds services of PTI chief

Zulfiqar Ahmad 21 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The US Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, had a fan moment with former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday when she was captivated and carried away with the aura of Khan’s presence, saying she was anxiously waiting for a meeting with him for his exemplary battle against Islamophobia.

Ilhan, known for taking bold stance on issues confronting the Muslims all over the world, said that the services of Khan for eradication of Islamophobia are second to none.

She said that voices are being raised against Islamophobia from all over the world, adding a draft legislation to curb Islamophobia is being brought to the US Congress.

She underscored the need to end the religious persecution especially against the Muslims all over the world, saying the religious discrimination must come to an end.

She said that she is grateful to Imran Khan for his strong voice against Islamophobia in the world.

The former prime minister also lauded Ilhan’s courageous principled stance on issues of religious persecution and her strong voice against Islamophobia at the international level.

He regretted that the leaders of the Muslim world failed to highlight the true teachings of Islam.

In a tweet after the meeting, Dr Shireen Mazari, said: “Ilhan expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally”.

Khan said that the racist attacks by hardliner Hindus in India are no more a secret, adding the hatred against the Muslims in India is increasing with each passing day, which needs to be stopped.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Muslims Ilhan Omar PTI chief US congresswoman Battle against Islamophobia

