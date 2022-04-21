Rana Sanaullah assumes charge as new minister for interior

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah Khan, MNA on Wednesday assumed charge as Minister for Interior. Sanaullah has assumed charge of 46th interior minister and was elected member of the National Assembly from NA-106 Faisalabad. Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials received him upon his arrival at the ministry.

Earlier, he remained member of the Punjab Assembly for five times and remained provincial law and interior minister of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government during 2013-2018.

In a tweet, he said that the wrong policies of the previous government have “destroyed” all national institutions.

“The present government will fulfil all its promises and run the affairs of the country in a better way, in accordance with the Constitution. This government is well aware of the problems of the people and is making all possible efforts to solve them on a priority basis,” he said.

