Bahrain ambassador calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral economic engagement with Bahrain and exploring the potential in trade, investment, IT, manpower, and food security sectors.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Bahrain Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed.

Shehbaz appreciated the efforts of the government of Bahrain in looking after the Pakistani community during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, as a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador conveyed the message of felicitations from the Bahraini leadership to Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He recalled the long-standing and fraternal ties between the two countries and underlined Bahrain’s desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the ambassador for the messages of felicitations from the Bahraini leadership. He underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Bahrain and reiterated his resolve to work towards further expansion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani Diaspora in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values.

The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.