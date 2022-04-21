ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bahrain ambassador calls on PM

APP 21 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral economic engagement with Bahrain and exploring the potential in trade, investment, IT, manpower, and food security sectors.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Bahrain Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed.

Shehbaz appreciated the efforts of the government of Bahrain in looking after the Pakistani community during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, as a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador conveyed the message of felicitations from the Bahraini leadership to Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He recalled the long-standing and fraternal ties between the two countries and underlined Bahrain’s desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the ambassador for the messages of felicitations from the Bahraini leadership. He underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Bahrain and reiterated his resolve to work towards further expansion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani Diaspora in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values.

The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan Bahrain ambassador

Comments

1000 characters

Bahrain ambassador calls on PM

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories