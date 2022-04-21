ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,674 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
PML-N leaders speak highly of new federal cabinet

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Reacting to the formation of the 33-member federal cabinet comprising members of the mainstream political parties of the country, PML-N leaders have said the focus of the incumbent government is to help resolve public issues and to provide ease in their lives.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the new cabinet will bring stability in the country and strengthen the economy. “Once again, Pakistan will play its role in improving things at internal and external fronts, as the current government has the will and capacity to improve the situation,” she said.

She maintained that political stability is important and much needed to trigger the economy of Pakistan. “We have seen falling currency, bearish stock market and other economic malaises in the recent past,” she said.

Tahira Aurangzeb, PML-N MN said the incumbent government is taking all steps to overcome the challenges it inherited from PTI government. She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to improve the situation and provide relief to common people. The government is taking all stakeholders on board in expediting the development activities that were not given proper attention in the previous government, she added.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik, PML-N MNA said the present government inherited a lot of problems due to mismanagement and bad governance of the previous regime. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds rich experience of managing the Punjab province will steer the country out of prevailing crises, she said, adding: “The Prime Minister is committed to work day and night to take the country to the path of progress and development.”

Federal Cabinet PMLN leaders Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha

