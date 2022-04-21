PML-N leaders speak highly of new federal cabinet

LAHORE: Reacting to the formation of the 33-member federal cabinet comprising members of the mainstream political parties of the country, PML-N leaders have said the focus of the incumbent government is to help resolve public issues and to provide ease in their lives.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the new cabinet will bring stability in the country and strengthen the economy. “Once again, Pakistan will play its role in improving things at internal and external fronts, as the current government has the will and capacity to improve the situation,” she said.

She maintained that political stability is important and much needed to trigger the economy of Pakistan. “We have seen falling currency, bearish stock market and other economic malaises in the recent past,” she said.

Tahira Aurangzeb, PML-N MN said the incumbent government is taking all steps to overcome the challenges it inherited from PTI government. She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to improve the situation and provide relief to common people. The government is taking all stakeholders on board in expediting the development activities that were not given proper attention in the previous government, she added.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik, PML-N MNA said the present government inherited a lot of problems due to mismanagement and bad governance of the previous regime. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds rich experience of managing the Punjab province will steer the country out of prevailing crises, she said, adding: “The Prime Minister is committed to work day and night to take the country to the path of progress and development.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022