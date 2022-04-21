USC reduces prices of sugar, wheat flour

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has reduced price of sugar by Rs 15 per kg while a special reduction of Rs 75 per 10 kg bag of flour has been made. Sugar will now be available at Rs 70 per kg at all utility stores across the country, while a 10 kg bag of flour will be available at Rs 400 and a 20 kg bag at Rs 800. The prices of other subsidized items have not changed.

All consumers are requested to bring a copy of their ID card and avail of the federal government’s Ramazan Relief Package.

