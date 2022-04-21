Taliban CG underscores need for boosting Pak-Afghan bilateral trade

PESHAWAR: Consul General (CG) of Taliban government in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohib Ullah said his Afghan government has desired to strengthen mutual trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

The diplomat said simplifying the process of visa issuance, promotion of businesses and trade are amongst our government priorities. He expressed hope the Government of Pakistan and KP would agree to further enhance bilateral trade and economic ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Hafiz Mohibullah was talking to a delegation of Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The FPCCI delegation consisted of regional coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan, former provincial Vice President Adnan Jalil, Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sajjad Khan.

Commercial Attaché’ Wahidullah Himat and Deputy Commercial Attaché Hamidullah Fazal Khalil were present during the meeting. The meeting discussed initiatives for boosting bilateral trade between two neighbouring countries and matters of mutual interest.

Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah praised the initiatives taken by both countries for improving mutual trade, stressing the need of reaping benefits of such steps of people on both sides of the border.

Our staunch believes that economic prosperity would come with enhancing trade between both countries, says Mohibullah. The envoy emphasized that political relations would be strengthened when trade will be boosted up between the two neighbouring countries.

He continued to say it is imperative to promote an environment of peace and stability besides progress between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The diplomat said both countries should set together an ultimate decision about holding a joint Trade Expo.

He added any mechanism which would be framed for organizing the Pak-Afghan joint Exhibition, so he assured the present Taliban led Afghan government would extend full cooperation. The envoy stressed it is needed that culture of both countries should be promoted during the proposed Trade Expo, besides manufacturing products of Pakistan and Afghanistan also be presented in a better way in order to build up traders’ trust and access to people of these products.

Hafiz Mohibullah said his country has given great respect and due worth to Pakistan but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar also gave appreciative looks. Earlier, the FPCCI regional coordinator, Sartaj Ahmad Khan during a briefing told the Afghan Consul General Mohib Ulllah that regional trade has gained much importance in Pak-Afghan mutual trade.

He said they want to give importance to organizing the proposed joint Pak-Afghan Trade Expo in Peshawar because such initiative would not only enhance mutual trade between two neighbouring countries but it would also bring economic prosperity and development in both countries and create jobs opportunism as well.

The FPCCI regional coordinator stressed the need of increasing trade, business and economic activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan and reducing trust-deficit, which would be highly beneficial for the both countries.

