We shall take to the streets if Nawaz given ‘NRO-II’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday categorically declared that he would take masses to the streets if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif is given “NRO-II” by his brother “crime minister”.

Responding to questions asked by citizens via Twitter, the former prime minister said that any attempt by the younger sibling – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – to give his elder sibling Nawaz Sharif “NRO-II”, will be like “complete destruction of the country”.

To a question about the security threat to him at his today’s (Thursday) power show at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, he said that he would go there no matter what as it is the defining moment for the future of the country.

“Minar-e-Pakistan is the place where the All-India Muslim League passed the Lahore Resolution on 23 March 1940 – the first official call for a separate and independent homeland for Muslims and now we are going to start our struggle for real independence from the same place, so there will be no looking back, no matter what,” he maintained.

He said that immediate, free and fair election is needed the most to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He said that the PTI will train its youth as the status quo parties, PPP and PML-N will try to rig the elections, adding our youth will play the role of gatekeepers at every polling station all across the country.

To another question, he said that “a powerful military is important for the country, as the country would have torn into three pieces, if there had been no strong army in the country”.

About the judiciary and the flawed justice system in the country, he said that the country will never progress unless there is an equal justice system for the mighty and the poor.

To a question, how he deals with his post removal time, he said that his life is full of struggle, ups and downs, adding this is the best opportunity he had as it will greatly benefit the country than his prime minister-ship as it awakened his nation and the people stand by him like a rock.

“I’ve never seen such a movement in my 30 years [of political] life, and InshaAllah it will change the destiny of the country as the foreign conspiracy of regime change through which our government was toppled with the help of local traitors has awakened my nation,” he added.

About the foreign funding case, he said that the PTI is the only party which has a proper fund raising mechanism unlike the PPP and the PML-N, adding the chief election commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is the most biased official which is reflected in his verdicts against the PTI.

He appealed the masses to bring the PTI into power with two-thirds majority, saying he had a very tough time in his three-and-a-half-year rule as he had to face blackmailing due to razor thin majority in the parliament.

“We could not make legislation as we had no majority. So this time, I ask my people to give us a two-thirds majority, so that we will be able to do reforms as we have learnt a lesson. We had awarded wrong tickets, and next time, we will give tickets after great deliberations,” he added.

To a question about the close aides such as Jahangir Khan Tareen, Aleem Khan, and others who “ditched” him when he needed them the most, Khan said that they exposed themselves as some wanted to make money through sugar scam, while others wanted to boost their real estate business after coming into power, which his government did not allow.

When asked about a message to the youth, he said that they have two options: it is time to decide whether they want to support the corrupt mafia which have now been installed on us through a foreign conspiracy of regime change or become part of the ongoing battle for the real independence of the country.

Khan said that the media persons, the media owners are also getting funding from abroad as well as from the local status quo parties to spread fake news and launch propaganda against his party but he is not afraid of it as social media is enough to deal with the anti-PTI media.

Khan said that Zardari of PPP has hijacked the Interior Sindh through hooliganism – whatever way possible – which is not going to work any longer as he is going to launch a special campaign this time to free the people of interior Sindh from ‘Zardari mafia’.

