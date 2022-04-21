Buzdar’s resignation: LHC to take up petition today

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti would proceed with a petition filed by a bar member Nadeem Sarwar today praying to declare the resignation of Usman Buzdar as illegal and allow him to continue as Chief Minister Punjab.

The petitioner contended that respondent Usman Buzdar had sent his resignation to Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Governor Punjab had accepted his resignation. He said the action of the respondent Usman to send his resignation to Prime Minister is violative to Article 130 of the Constitution.

He, therefore, prayed the court to restore respondent Buzdar as Chief Minister Punjab and also declare all the election process for new Chief Minister Punjab as null and void.

