ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

==============================================================================================
Company                         Year Ended/       Dividend/Bonus             Despatched/
                                  Ending                                             Credit on
==============================================================================================
Unilever Pakistan                31.12.2021         2450% Final                     19.04.2022
Foods Limited                                      Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================

