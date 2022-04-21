ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Atlas Insurance Ltd              14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    45% (F),
10% B                            12-Apr-22    21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    NIL                             21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    280% (F)        13-Apr-22       21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    5% (F)          13-Apr-22       21-Apr-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd. #  16-Apr-22    22-Apr-22                                    22-Apr-22
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                  16-Apr-22    23-Apr-22    NIL                             23-Apr-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd      17-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    300% (F)        14-Apr-22       25-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                             25-Apr-22
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd          18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                             25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd    19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    70% (F)         15-Apr-22       25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd                19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                             25-Apr-22
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                             25-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Lmited              19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.    19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    65% (F)         15-Apr-22       26-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                  19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
Ltd                              19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    200% (F)        15-Apr-22       26-Apr-22
AGP Ltd                          19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% (F)         15-Apr-22       26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% B           18-Apr-22       26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Ltd                              20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                             26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd      20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    8.5% (F)        18-Apr-22       27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd      20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd.   20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)              20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    6%              18-Apr-22
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                             27-Apr-22
Habib Insurance Company Ltd      14-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    12.5% (F)       12-Apr-22       28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd           21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd #                 21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22                                    28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd              21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd                 21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd            21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd     21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    22.5% (F),10% B 20-Apr-22       28-Apr-22
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance Ltd            22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd      22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    20% (F)         20-Apr-22       28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd                   22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    10% (F)         20-Apr-22       28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.   22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    15% (F)         20-Apr-22       28-Apr-22
Agritech Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                             28-Apr-22
Service Industries Ltd           22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    75% (F)         20-Apr-22       28-Apr-22
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd        21-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Pakistan Reinsurance Company
Ltd                              22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    20% (F),200% B  20-Apr-22       29-Apr-22
First Punjab Modaraba            22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                 22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)         20-Apr-22       29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd          22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd #              22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                    29-Apr-22
Avanceon Ltd                     22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    10% (F),25% B   20-Apr-22       29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd                     22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    275% (F)        20-Apr-22       29-Apr-22
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd #   23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                    29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd      23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd              23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
Asia Insurance Company Ltd       23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3% (F),
10% B                            21-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd    23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)         21-Apr-22       29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd                      23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                             29-Apr-22
Dolmen City Reit                 27-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3.9% (iii)      25-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd.  20-Apr-22    30-Apr-22    5% (F), 5% B    18-Apr-22       30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd #            24-Apr-22    30-Apr-22                                    30-Apr-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.29-Apr-22    30-Apr-22
Summit Bank Ltd *                27-Apr-22    03-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #            30-Apr-22    07-05-2022                                  07-05-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd #        04-05-2022   10-05-2022                                  10-05-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd #              10-05-2022   17-05-2022                                  17-05-2022
AL-Ghazi Tractors Ltd            11-05-2022   17-05-2022   1020.58% (F)    09-05-2022     17-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                         17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)         13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

stock exchanges Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Atlas Insurance Ltd Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd

