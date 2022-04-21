KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 45% (F),
10% B 12-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 NIL 21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 280% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 5% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd. # 16-Apr-22 22-Apr-22 22-Apr-22
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd 16-Apr-22 23-Apr-22 NIL 23-Apr-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 17-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 300% (F) 14-Apr-22 25-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 70% (F) 15-Apr-22 25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Lmited 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 65% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 200% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
AGP Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25% B 18-Apr-22 26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Ltd 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 8.5% (F) 18-Apr-22 27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd. 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares) 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 6% 18-Apr-22
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22
Habib Insurance Company Ltd 14-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 12.5% (F) 12-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd # 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Century Insurance
Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 22.5% (F),10% B 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 20% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 10% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 15% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
Agritech Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Service Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 75% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 21-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
Pakistan Reinsurance Company
Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 20% (F),200% B 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
First Punjab Modaraba 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 35% (F) 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd # 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
Avanceon Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 10% (F),25% B 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 275% (F) 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd # 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 3% (F),
10% B 21-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 35% (F) 21-Apr-22 29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22
Dolmen City Reit 27-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 3.9% (iii) 25-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd. 20-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 5% (F), 5% B 18-Apr-22 30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd # 24-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 30-Apr-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.29-Apr-22 30-Apr-22
Summit Bank Ltd * 27-Apr-22 03-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd # 30-Apr-22 07-05-2022 07-05-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd # 04-05-2022 10-05-2022 10-05-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd # 10-05-2022 17-05-2022 17-05-2022
AL-Ghazi Tractors Ltd 11-05-2022 17-05-2022 1020.58% (F) 09-05-2022 17-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15% (F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
