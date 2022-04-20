ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
Apr 20, 2022
Govt advises Imran Khan to address Lahore rally 'virtually amid security concerns'

Ateeq Malik Updated 20 Apr, 2022

Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday wrote to the PTI leadership, advising that the former prime minister Imran Khan address the party's upcoming Lahore rally virtually due to "security concerns".

PTI has planned a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on Thursday, April 21, a follow-up to its rally in Karachi held during the previous week.

The warning from Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner also comes days after the PTI chairman said that he was facing life threats.

Plot to assassinate PM Imran reported by security agencies, says Fawad

Earlier this month, senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that a plot to assassinate Imran Khan was reported by security agencies.

Fawad said that following these reports, Imran Khan's security had been beefed up.

PTI's scheduled Lahore rally is the third time when Khan will address the public since his ouster as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

At PTI's Karachi rally, Imran Khan calls for holding elections

Days after his ouster, Khan announced to kick off a campaign against the current government, which he claims has come to power through a "foreign conspiracy."

PTI has planned several public processions throughout the country to peddle its narrative of "regime change" and mobilize the masses for early elections.

