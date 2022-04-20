ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index down as healthcare, tech stocks fall

Reuters 20 Apr, 2022

Canada’s main stock index erased early gains to trade lower on Wednesday due to weakness in healthcare and technology stocks, with hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data weighing on investor sentiment.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.95 points, or 0.1%, at 21,996.87.

Leading losses on the index were technology stocks, down 2.4%, while healthcare stocks fell 2.2%, with pot producers Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Aurora Cannabis down between 3.5% and 5%.

The energy sector climbed 0.8% as oil prices rebounded, boosted by a drop in U.S. oil inventories and concerns over tighter supplies.

The financials sector gained 0.4% while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0% tracking weakness in bullion prices.

On the economic front, annual inflation rate accelerated in March to 6.7%, a full percentage point higher than in February and well above expectations, driven by widespread price pressures, Statistics Canada data showed.

“It’s obviously a significant number but I think in the context of the BoC having already signaled that they are willing to take an aggressive tact in fighting inflation, I don’t know that it changes much for the BoC,” said Andrew Kelvin, Chief Canada Strategist, TD Securities

Last week, the BoC raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 1%, its biggest single hike in more than two decades, and said the economy was strong enough to handle further tightening.

Canadian home price growth accelerated again in March, with annual price gains matching the highest pace on record, index data showed.

Rogers Communications Inc gained 3.9 after the company beat analysts’ average estimate for quarterly profit, benefiting from a steady demand for its wireless and internet services, and said it was on track to close its acquisition of smaller rival Shaw in the second quarter.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index down as healthcare, tech stocks fall

Third-successive fall: Rupee slumps yet again against US dollar

IHC orders government to give details of gifts received by Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz meets President Dr Arif Alvi

Govt may try to liquidate unbudgeted circular debt to discredit PTI: Shaukat Tarin

Govt advises Imran Khan to address Lahore rally 'virtually amid security concerns'

PM Shehbaz appoints Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs

KSE-100 suffers third successive fall, closes below 46,000

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets Imran Khan at Bani Gala

World Bank sees economies reducing dependence on Russia for energy, on China for supply chains

Oil rebounds as supply concerns dominate

Read more stories