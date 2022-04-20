ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz appoints Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs

BR Web Desk 20 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appointed Syed Tariq Fatemi as his special assistant on foreign affairs.

"The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial no. 1A of Schedule V-A of the said rules, has been pleased to appoint Syed Tariq Fatemi, as special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs, with immediate effect," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division read.

Fatemi was seen in several meetings chaired by PM Shehbaz over the last week.

He also served as the special assistant for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on foreign affairs, but was removed in 2017 for his alleged role in 'Dawn leaks.'

Fatemi was born in Dhaka in 1944, and holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in Arts. He joined the foreign service at the age of 29 in October 1969. His career as a diplomat spans 35 years, with a number of high-profile appointments around the world.

Shehbaz Sharif PMLN Tariq Fatemi

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz appoints Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs

Third-successive fall: Rupee slumps yet again against US dollar

IHC orders government to give details of gifts received by Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz meets President Dr Arif Alvi

Govt may try to liquidate unbudgeted circular debt to discredit PTI: Shaukat Tarin

KSE-100 suffers third successive fall, closes below 46,000

Oil rebounds as supply concerns dominate

Canadian inflation surges to 31-year-high of 6.7% in March

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets Imran Khan at Bani Gala

PM Shehbaz wants to elevate relations with UK to strategic level

Read more stories