Apr 20, 2022
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz meets President Dr Arif Alvi

  • Meeting between the two leaders lasted for fifteen minutes
BR Web Desk 20 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted 15 minutes, during which issues related to national interest were discussed.

This is the first meeting between the president and the newly-elected prime minister after the latter assumed charge of his office.

Cabinet members: President says won’t administer oath

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been at loggerheads over the issue of the former premier Imran Khan's ouster from office.

The controversy has created an air of distrust as both sides have reportedly refused to cooperate with each other.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had to administer the oath to PM Shehbaz as President Alvi, a member of ousted premier Imran Khan's PTI, went on leave after complaining of "discomfort" ahead of the PML-N leader's inauguration.

Similarly, President Alvi had excused himself from administrating oaths to the federal cabinet members earlier this week, following which the ceremony was postponed.

Sanjrani, not Alvi, administers oath to Shehbaz

In the absence of President Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani again administered the oath to the members of the federal cabinet.

