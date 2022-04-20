ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
Gold hits over one-week low as firm bond yields, dollar weigh

Reuters 20 Apr, 2022

Gold prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a week, as a elevated US dollar and Treasury yields continued to weigh on demand for bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,944.06 per ounce, as of 0430 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 11. US gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,944.80.

On Tuesday, prices had fallen up to 1.8% as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields overshadowed safe-haven inflows into the metal.

“With the US dollar still firm today, and with China declining to lower its 1- and 5-year loan prime rates, it looks like the long squeeze (in gold) is continuing in Asia,” said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

The dollar held near recent highs, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders.

China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans steady at its April fixing, defying expectations, as Beijing has become more cautious in rolling out easing measures to aid a slowing economy.

US Treasury yields continued to surge to multi-year highs, as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise rates.

US MIDDAY: Gold retreats 1pc

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

While recent gains show Ukraine is still a key focus, the move overnight is about rebalancing fast money flows, and not a structural change in gold’s outlook, Halley said, adding that a sustained rise by US 10-year yields through 3.0% could change that outlook.

On Monday, gold prices came within touching distance of the key $2,000 per ounce level as the deteriorating Ukraine crisis and mounting inflation worries drove investors to the safety of gold.

Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $25.05 per ounce, and platinum eased 1.4% to $976.64, while palladium gained 0.9% to $2,394.05.

