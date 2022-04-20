ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end higher on US gains, cheap yen

AFP Updated 20 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, helped by a cheaper yen and gains on Wall Street, where investors were encouraged by better-than-expected US housing starts data and solid corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.86 percent, or 232.76 points, to close at 27,217.85, while the broader Topix index rose 1.03 percent, or 19.45 points, to 1,915.15.

The dollar continued to gyrate, standing at 128.66 yen in the afternoon in Tokyo, off from the day’s high of 129.39 yen in early trade, after it changed hands at 128.89 yen in New York late Tuesday.

“Investors cheered the overnight gains on Wall Street, sending the Nikkei higher at the open,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Japan’s Nikkei rises; weaker yen, earnings caution cap below 27,000 mark

“The market welcomed the yen’s continued slide, which encouraged players to buy back exporter shares. Buying later spread to a broad range of shares.”

But many players also locked in gains by mid-morning, forcing the market to trim its increases.

Among major shares, exporters were strongly higher. Toyota jumped 3.74 percent to 2,258.5 yen, while Nissan roared 4.66 percent to 550.9 yen.

Sony Group added 1.33 percent to 11,430 yen. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.50 percent to 64,470 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group firmed 2.53 percent to 774.4 yen, while SoftBank Group rose 1.44 percent to 5,627 yen.

Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, fell 1.25 percent to 54,730 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks end higher on US gains, cheap yen

IHC orders government to give details of gifts received by Imran Khan

Miftah slams ex-finance minister's comments on state of economy

PM wants to elevate relations with UK to strategic level

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

2022: IMF projects rise in Pakistan's inflation, slowdown in GDP growth

Oil prices rebound after sharp losses as supply concerns dominate

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

PM picks coalition Cabinet

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Read more stories