Likely impeachment of President: Zardari speaks to Fazl, Mengal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Sardar Akhtar Mengal from the ruling coalition to discuss the removal of President Arif Alvi through impeachment.

The former president met the chiefs of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) and the Baloch National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) here in Islamabad to discuss President Alvi’s impeachment.

The JUI-F chief, in the meeting, told Asif Ali Zardari that his party is bringing their candidate for the next president.

Asif Ali Zardari is looking to get the BNP-M chief in the cabinet. Sardar Akhtar Mengal, as a condition, asked for the formation of an inquiry commission for the Chaghi incident.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, in the meeting, advised Asif Ali Zardari to check the numbers before making their decision. He also said the cabinet should be made in different stages. Mengal also said the coalition should stay united when making decisions.

Earlier, sources reported that President Dr Arif Alvi had decided against resigning from his office.

The decision came after consultation with the PTI leadership, the sources said, adding that he was advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties.

Moreover, he did not administer the oath from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his 34-member federal cabinet.

The impeachment process:

(1) Notwithstanding anything contained in the Constitution, the President may, in accordance with the provisions of this Article, be removed from office on the ground of physical or mental incapacity or impeached on a charge of violating the Constitution or gross misconduct.

(2) Not less than one-half of the total membership of either House may give to the Speaker of the National Assembly or, as the case may be, the Chairman written notice of its intention to move a resolution for the removal of, or, as the case may be, to impeach, the President; and such notice shall set out the particulars of his incapacity or of the charge against him.