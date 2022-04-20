ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
Civil servants must not come under any undue pressure: Punjab governor

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said on Tuesday that civil servants are employees of the state and they should not come under any kind of political pressure.

“Bureaucrats should keep in mind the difference between legal and illegal orders and should not carry out any illegal orders”, the governor said while talking to Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha who called on him here at Governor House on Tuesday. Administrative matters were discussed during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the governor further said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that civil servants should rise above any political or any other affiliation and perform their duties as servants of the people honestly.

Meanwhile, talking to office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing from different districts, the governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that youth are the strength of PTI.

He said that before the formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a person belonging to middle class could not even think of entering politics. He said that sincere and patriotic youth should support Imran Khan. He said that PTI has always strived for supremacy of constitution and law.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema further said that the two major parties of the country Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N have been befooling the people in the past as well. He said the PTI was formed because of these two parties.

