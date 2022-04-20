Weak westerly waves fail to pick moisture, deliver rain: PMD

LAHORE: Weak westerly waves have failed to pick moisture from the sea repeatedly, resulting into a no-rain like situation over the last two months, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

The only positive aspect of the prevailing hot weather is safe and sound harvesting of wheat crop in Sindh and South Punjab as there was no dust storm like the past. However, this task would become a challenge in the upper Punjab in case the weather takes a dusty turn by the first week of May.

According to the PMD sources, the weather is mainly dry and there is no immediate chance of rain for the remaining part of the month of April. However, there was a heavy dust storm in Balochistan where wind kept blowing at a pace of 100 kilometer per hour, leading to the blockage of roads due to a low visibility.

While confirming the development, Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the present spell of westerly wave is yet passing through the country. However, since the present spell is not strong enough to gather moisture from the sea, therefore, there was no significant rain throughout the Punjab and Sindh provinces. The total rain out of the present spell has not been recorded more than 0.02 millimeters, which means that there was very negligible rain in these two provinces. However, there were rains of negligible quantities in Balochistan and Northern Areas due to the short of moisture in the wind, he added.

He said the present level of temperatures would continue for another 10 days amidst no rain. The maximum temperature would remain in between 39 to 40 degree Celsius while the minimum would be lower than 25C. However, the minimum temperature would cross the threshold of 25C, the wee hours temperature would become unbearable, he predicted.

It may be noted that there was no rain over the last 55 days. The last spell of significant rain took place in the last third week of February, followed by no rain till date. It is also worth noting that there was a sudden change in weather at the end of the winter as the temperature directly transformed into hot weather without witnessing the spell of spring season. A sudden change of weather has made the holy month of Ramadan difficult for those observing fasting. It was generally expected that the weather would remain bearable until the first half of the holy month and temperatures would rise only near the end of the month of April. However, it went other way round and temperatures had crossed bearable limits by the start of April both on minimum and maximum sides.

