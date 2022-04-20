Imran removed under a ‘conspiracy’, insists Suri

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that former prime minister Imran Khan was removed through an external conspiracy.

“The letter was sent on March 7 and a no-confidence motion was filed on March 8. I have personally seen the letter, which says if Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed, the relationship will be reviewed. I gave the ruling after reading the contents of the letter,” he said while addressing the party workers at an Iftar hosted by PTI on Tuesday.

He said how he could remain silent after both the federal cabinet and the national security committee confirmed the letter’s content. He further said that the members of the National Assembly sold their conscience; “a thief has been made the prime minister. Those who labelled us selected and illegitimate are now sitting in an illegitimate assembly,” he added.

He told the workers that all the party members of the National Assembly have resigned on the orders of Imran Khan. “The people of Lahore are brave and on April 21 they will make the PTI public rally a success.”

On the occasion, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry said that we have a prime minister who is facing a money laundering case; he was due to be indicted last week. “Ironically, the Punjab Chief Minister is also on bail in a money laundering case,” he added.

“Under a conspiracy, the PTI government was removed and the convicts were imposed on the people. The courts were open at night, which disappointed me. Thus, our children will continue to question the courts,” he added.

“Qasim Khan Suri tried to stop the conspiracy through Article 5 and the ISPR DG also confirmed the external intervention while the court intervened in the proceedings of the Parliament,” he added.

He said that Pakistan will not take dictates from America and other foreign powers;

“Is Imran Khan wrong by saying that Pakistan will not join the American war”. He added that Imran Khan’s only fault was going to Russia and attending the Winter Olympics in China. “Does the US have the same approach for India?” he questioned.

