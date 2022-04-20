ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM’s Amin again gets IT minister’s portfolio

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Syed Aminul Haque has assumed the charge of the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Tuesday. On arriving at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque was welcomed by senior officers of the ministry.

Haque vowed to speedily complete all the ongoing projects of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication. The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will continue to perform in the best manner, he added. Haque hoped that the value of IT and telecom sector will further increase in the present government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Aminul Haque IT and telecom sector IT minister’s portfolio

Comments

1000 characters

MQM’s Amin again gets IT minister’s portfolio

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories