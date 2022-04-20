MQM’s Amin again gets IT minister’s portfolio

ISLAMABAD: Syed Aminul Haque has assumed the charge of the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Tuesday. On arriving at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque was welcomed by senior officers of the ministry.

Haque vowed to speedily complete all the ongoing projects of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication. The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will continue to perform in the best manner, he added. Haque hoped that the value of IT and telecom sector will further increase in the present government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022