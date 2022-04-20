DC Hyderabad orders removal of encroachments

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, while expressing his anger over the non-repair of Hyderabad Bypass directed the concerned officers to remove encroachments on Jamshoro road immediately and confiscate the belongings of encroachers and submit him a report. He also directed to beautify the Jamshoro road.

He was presiding over a high level meeting on Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad. The Station Commander Station Headquarter Hyderabad Cantonment Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Muhammad Asim, officers of Local Government, National Highway Authority, Town Planning, Highways, Buildings, Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad, Municipal Committee Qasimabad and others attended the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad directed the officers of National Highways Authority to pay special attention on the removal of encroachments on bypass and Jamshoro road. He said Green belts should be built there and beautiful flowering plants should be planted along the road.

He directed the officers of National Highway Authority to ensure the repair of the bridge on River Indus which is in a dilapidated condition and to provide proper planning for the smooth flow of traffic in future. He said that it was unfortunate that NHA was constantly ignoring the Hyderabad bypass road which was creating problems for the administration. He said that all the institutions should fulfill their responsibilities.

