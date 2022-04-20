ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OPPO F21 Pro goes on sale in Pakistan

Press Release 20 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: OPPO’s latest iteration in the F series, the OPPO F21 Pro goes on sale in Pakistan. With the country’s first Sony IMX709 flagship sensor, micro lens and robust 4500mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC flash-charging, the OPPO F21 Pro ensures an exceptional[WU1] user experience. It will come in two stunning colors including Cosmic Black and the unique Sunset Orange. It is now available nationwide and at ‘Daraz’ with the retail price of Rs 52,999.

The phone has a powerful 4500 mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology. Powered by a 680 4G chipset with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM, which can be extended by 5GB, the phone promises great performance and power efficiency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

oppo Daraz OPPO F21 Pro

Comments

1000 characters

OPPO F21 Pro goes on sale in Pakistan

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories