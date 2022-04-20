LAHORE: OPPO’s latest iteration in the F series, the OPPO F21 Pro goes on sale in Pakistan. With the country’s first Sony IMX709 flagship sensor, micro lens and robust 4500mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC flash-charging, the OPPO F21 Pro ensures an exceptional[WU1] user experience. It will come in two stunning colors including Cosmic Black and the unique Sunset Orange. It is now available nationwide and at ‘Daraz’ with the retail price of Rs 52,999.

The phone has a powerful 4500 mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology. Powered by a 680 4G chipset with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM, which can be extended by 5GB, the phone promises great performance and power efficiency.

