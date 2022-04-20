ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Saudi sees steepest fall in nearly 2 mths; Dubai, Qatar gain

Reuters 20 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: Dubai and Qatar indexes ended higher on Tuesday, while Saudi Arabia’s fell more than 1% after a series of gains and as demand concerns weighed on the price of its main export oil.

Crude prices were volatile as investors balanced demand prospects against tight global supplies after Libya halted some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen following a COVID-19 shutdown.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 1.1% in its biggest daily percentage loss since Feb. 24.

“The Saudi stock market inched lower today as investors moved to secure their gains after a series of increases,” said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

Investment firm Kingdom Holding Company closed up 2%, a day after the company posted higher quarterly profit.

Shares of Sulaiman Alhabib fell 1.4% as the company began trading ex-dividend.

The Abu Dhabi index slipped 0.4% while Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.9%.

Financials weighed on sentiment in Egypt, with index heavyweight Commerce International Bank Egypt ending 2.8% lower.

Dubai’s main share index jumped 1.6%, marking its best day since March 28.

The Qatari index recouped initial gains to end 0.6% higher.

Qatar Islamic Bank closed 3.5% higher, while Qatar International Islamic Bank rose 2%.

Qatar National Bank was the biggest drag with its nearly 2% drop.

SAUDI ARABIA down 1.1% to 13,576

ABU DHABI fell 0.4% to 9,904

DUBAI added 1.6% to 3,646

QATAR rose 0.6% to 14,006

EGYPT shed 0.9% to 10,627

BAHRAIN was down 0.2% to 2,093

OMAN rose 0.2% at 4,262

KUWAIT gained 1% to 9,183.

COVID19 Abu Dhabi index Saudi stock market Dubai and Qatar indexes

