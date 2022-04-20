Projects in S&T, engineering sectors to restart at ‘faster’ pace: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that all projects in science, technology and engineering sectors will be restarted at a faster pace.

The minister said this while speaking at National Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that the government will focus on providing access to young scientists and engineers to international state-of-the-art education and skills, so they can become a production house for international IT and science industry.

About the political situation of the country, the Minister for Planning said currently, the challenge before the coalition government is to revive the economy and improve our access to the international markets.

He said that we have to overcome deprivations of the people of Balochistan and restart work on the stalled CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the PSDP projects. The secretary planning briefed the meeting on the progress of ongoing PSDP development projects in the country. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting.

The minister said that the projects that are not completed on time should be completed as soon as possible.

He gave instruction to ministry officials to collect details of slow and incomplete projects. The federal minister will personally review the PSDP projects on a daily basis.

